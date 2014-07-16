BRUSSELS, July 16 A conference of international
donors pledged more than 1.8 billion euros ($2.43 billion) on
Wednesday to help Bosnia and Serbia recover from devastating
floods in May.
The European Commission, the EU executive, said the
conference had mobilised pledges of 809 million euros for Bosnia
and 995 million euros for Serbia, plus 41 million euros for
cross-border activities.
The financial aid would be used for rebuilding houses and
public buildings, the rapid restoration of water and energy
supplies and urgent assistance for those still without proper
shelter.
In addition, the money will be used for flood management,
disaster protection and rebuilding transport and energy
infrastructure and it will be administered with EU support, the
statement said.
Bosnia and Serbia belong to the same river basin, which
requires efficient regional cooperation.
The statement said dykes and dams would be rebuilt and
upgraded according to international standards and the
Commission, the EU executive, would call a regional meeting in
the autumn to help development of a regional flood response
strategy.
In May, the heaviest rainfall in more than a century caused
rivers in Bosnia, Serbia and Croatia to burst their banks,
sweeping away roads, bridges and homes.
The Commission's statement estimated damage and economic
losses at around 2 billion euros in Bosnia and 1.5 billion euros
in Serbia.
($1 = 0.7394 Euros)
