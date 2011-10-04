* Brazil lived through own debt crisis in 1980s
* EU is Brazil's main trading partner
* Brazil economy grew 7.5 percent last year
* Restrictive financial measures not helpful
BRUSSELS, Oct 4 Brazil and the European Union
must take concerted action to calm markets fearful of global
contagion resulting from Europe's debt crisis, leaders from both
sides said on Tuesday.
"It is fundamental that there be political coordination
among countries to face up to the current international
situation," Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff told journalists
after meeting with officials at the European Union Council and
European Commission.
"The absence of effective regulation over the financial
system lies at the root of the problem," she said.
The EU's inability to find a quick united response to its
debt crisis are raising fears of recession.
EU leaders, who meet later this month, and a gathering of
G20 leaders next month, will have to correct this image, EU
President Herman Van Rompuy said.
"Strong and coordinated action will be necessary to avoid
the global economy falling back into recession. The EU and
Brazil will cooperate closely to prevent this from happening at
the G20 summit in Cannes," Van Rompuy said.
Rousseff, whose country lived through its own debt crisis in
the 1980s to become an emerging economic power, warned against
"recessive fiscal adjustments". She has said that restrictive
fiscal measures only deepened stagnation during Brazil and Latin
America's debt problems 30 years ago.
"We will only be able to exit the crisis through stimulation
to economic growth," she said.
The EU is Brazil's main trading partner, and EU investment
in Brazil accounts for more than the bloc's combined investments
in China, India and Russia, the other BRIC countries, according
to EU data.
Brazil's economy grew 7.5 percent last year, its fastest
pace in 24 years. As one of the BRIC group the south American
nation is enjoying more political and economic clout than in
previous decades. The fast-growing BRIC economies have a
combined $4.3 trillion in hard cash reserves, three quarters of
it held by China.
Business and political leaders from the EU and Brazil were
meeting on Tuesday to boost relations in trade, investment and
energy.
Yet talks for a free trade pact between the EU and the
Mercosur region, led by Brazil and Argentina, remain deadlocked.
(Reporting by Juliane von Reppert-Bismarck; Editing by
Sebastian Moffett and Matthew Jones)