* Brazil lived through own debt crisis in 1980s

* EU is Brazil's main trading partner

* Brazil economy grew 7.5 percent last year

* Restrictive financial measures not helpful

BRUSSELS, Oct 4 Brazil and the European Union must take concerted action to calm markets fearful of global contagion resulting from Europe's debt crisis, leaders from both sides said on Tuesday.

"It is fundamental that there be political coordination among countries to face up to the current international situation," Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff told journalists after meeting with officials at the European Union Council and European Commission.

"The absence of effective regulation over the financial system lies at the root of the problem," she said.

The EU's inability to find a quick united response to its debt crisis are raising fears of recession.

EU leaders, who meet later this month, and a gathering of G20 leaders next month, will have to correct this image, EU President Herman Van Rompuy said.

"Strong and coordinated action will be necessary to avoid the global economy falling back into recession. The EU and Brazil will cooperate closely to prevent this from happening at the G20 summit in Cannes," Van Rompuy said.

Rousseff, whose country lived through its own debt crisis in the 1980s to become an emerging economic power, warned against "recessive fiscal adjustments". She has said that restrictive fiscal measures only deepened stagnation during Brazil and Latin America's debt problems 30 years ago.

"We will only be able to exit the crisis through stimulation to economic growth," she said.

The EU is Brazil's main trading partner, and EU investment in Brazil accounts for more than the bloc's combined investments in China, India and Russia, the other BRIC countries, according to EU data.

Brazil's economy grew 7.5 percent last year, its fastest pace in 24 years. As one of the BRIC group the south American nation is enjoying more political and economic clout than in previous decades. The fast-growing BRIC economies have a combined $4.3 trillion in hard cash reserves, three quarters of it held by China.

Business and political leaders from the EU and Brazil were meeting on Tuesday to boost relations in trade, investment and energy.

Yet talks for a free trade pact between the EU and the Mercosur region, led by Brazil and Argentina, remain deadlocked. (Reporting by Juliane von Reppert-Bismarck; Editing by Sebastian Moffett and Matthew Jones)