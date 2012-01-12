* EU experts to discuss results of U.S. tests next week
* Commission says sees no need for major increase in testing
BRUSSELS Jan 12 EU governments will meet
next week to discuss the results of U.S. tests for the fungicide
carbendazim in orange juice from Brazil, and have the option to
begin targeted testing of imports to Europe if needed, the
bloc's executive said.
U.S. orange juice futures rose almost 11 percent on Tuesday
after health regulators said they would test all imports from
Brazil for the fungicide. Most of the gains were reversed the
following day as fears of a U.S. import ban receded.
"Member States will be informed in a next standing committee
meeting of the U.S. results on carbendazim, and might test in a
targeted way orange juice and concentrate imported from Brazil,"
a spokesman for the European Commission told Reuters on
Thursday.
"At this stage, the Commission does not recommend to the
member states to increase significantly the tests on this
product."
Carbendazim is not approved for use on citrus fruit within
Europe, but the EU has a tolerance limit for residues of the
chemical on imports of 200 parts per billion (ppb).
The limit is well above the trace level of residues
permitted by the U.S. in imports, and was approved as safe for
EU consumers following a scientific review in 2009, the
Commission said.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration expects to have
initial results from its tests on Brazilian orange juice by the
end of this week.
