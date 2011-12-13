STRASBOURG, France Dec 13 The EU wants to
work with Britain to ensure a new fiscal agreement is in all
European countries' interests despite a British decision not to
join it, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said
on Tuesday.
"I hope that we can work constructively with the UK
government to make sure that the fiscal compact now agreed
dovetails neatly with the European Union treaties so that the
interests of all member states and institutions are respected,"
Barroso told the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
"It is in all of our interests to have a government of the
United Kingdom that fully engages with the other member states
and the European institutions," Barroso said.
(Via Brussels newsroom: reporting by John O'Donnell and Robin
Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield)