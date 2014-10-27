BRUSSELS Oct 27 The European Union's budget commissioner voiced surprise on Monday at British Prime Minister David Cameron's angry reaction to a surprise bill from the EU and said it would be extremely difficult to change EU law to give Britain more time to pay.

"I was surprised by the reaction because ... up to this moment there was no single signal from the UK administration that they had problems with this figure," Commissioner Jacek Dominik told reporters.

There was "no possibility" under current EU rules to give Britain more time to pay the 2.1 billion euro($2.66 billion) bill. A change to the law would need support from a qualified majority from EU governments and this would be "extremely difficult", he said.

(1 US dollar = 0.7890 euro) (Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)