May 21 A British plan to compensate certain
energy-intensive industries for higher energy costs resulting
from its carbon price floor is in line with EU state aid rules,
the European Commission said on Wednesday.
Britain's carbon price floor, which was raised to 9.55
pounds ($16.09) per tonne of carbon dioxide in April, is
effectively a tax on companies' use of fossil fuels and is aimed
at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
In a statement, the Commission said the measure "would
further EU energy objectives without unduly distorting
competition" in the market.
($1 = 0.5935 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Michael Szabo in London; editing by Jane Baird)