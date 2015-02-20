LONDON Feb 20 The EU's top court rules next
month on a battle between the European Central Bank and Britain
whose outcome could reduce London's role as the bloc's top
financial centre, lawyers said.
The ECB says clearing houses - third parties standing
between two sides of a trade to ensure its completion - that
process more than 5 percent of any euro-denominated security
should be based in the single currency area.
The central bank argues this would make it easier to help an
ailing clearer.
Britain, home to several clearers that serve clients across
the EU, believes the ECB's position contravenes the bloc's
fundamental single market tenet.
If the ECB prevails, clearers such as LCH.Clearnet,
which handles large volumes of euro-denominated securities, may
have to decamp to the currency area.
Some lawyers say this would be likely to fuel euroscepticism
in Britain, where Prime Minister David Cameron has promised a
referendum on EU membership in 2017 if he wins national
elections in May.
"This judgment has the potential to be political dynamite as
it is possible that the European Court will uphold the right of
the ECB to adopt a policy that prefers the euro zone to
countries like the UK that do not use the euro," said Alexandria
Carr, a lawyer at Mayer Brown.
"The Court will be well aware of the political ramifications
of this case, particularly given the UK concerns about recent
developments in financial services regulation and the threat of
Brexit," she added.
Britain lost a case in Luxembourg over short selling
securities, and last November withdrew a case challenging an EU
cap on banker bonuses.
The Luxembourg-based court will publish its judgement on
clearers on March 4, skipping an opinion first from a court
advisor, which lawyers said could indicate either that Britain
has lost or that the court has found no new points of law.
"If they are going for an early judgment then I can't see
how the UK has a leg to stand on," said Graham Bishop, who has
advised EU institutions on financial services rulemaking.
But Simon Gleeson, a financial services lawyer at Clifford
Chance, said the court may rule the case has no substance.
"I would say that there is a significant likelihood for
another purely procedural ruling," he said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by John Stonestreet)