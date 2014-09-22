* Opponents warn of legal action over hasty decision

By Foo Yun Chee and Barbara Lewis

BRUSSELS, Sept 22 European Union state aid regulators will clear Britain's plan to build a 16 billion-pound ($26.15 billion) nuclear plant with French utility EDF, a European Commission official said on Monday.

The project at Hinkley Point in southwest England is crucial to Britain's plan to replace a fifth of its ageing nuclear power and coal plants over the coming decade, while France sees it as a major export contract that will boost its nuclear industry.

But Britain's plans for financing it are extremely divisive within the European Union. A group of more than 20 academics, politicians and renewable energy officials has written to the Commission warning it is likely face legal action for rushing through the decision.

Britain wants to offer EDF a guaranteed power price of 92.50 pounds ($151.27) per megawatt-hour for 35 years, more than twice the current market rate.

The Commission, which has been investigating the proposed scheme since last December because of concerns that the guaranteed price may give EDF an unfair advantage, said it had reached a deal with London.

"Our discussions with the UK authorities have led to an agreement," Commission spokesman Antoine Colombani said in an e-mail.

"On this basis, Vice President (Joaquin) Almunia will propose to the college of commissioners to take a positive decision in this case. In principle, a decision should be taken within this mandate," he said, confirming a Reuters story published on Sept. 17.

European Competition Commissioner Almunia is scheduled to leave office by the end of October. Colombani did not provide details of the conditions attached to the EU approval.

The Commission's decision had been in the balance because Britain had not fully addressed the regulator's concerns, which were laid out in a 68-page letter to the British government late last year.

Critics, ranging from lawyers to environmental campaigners to representatives of the renewable energy sector, say Britain's plans would distort competition and flout EU law on when government subsidies are allowed.

MORE HASTE, LESS SPEED

The letter by some of those critics, which was seen by Reuters, went to the Competition Commissioner, as well as Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and his successor Jean-Claude Juncker. It says, "ultimately, no time will be gained by rushing through a determination and further increasing the areas for legal challenge".

"Political pressure from the UK can in no way cancel out the legal requirements on state aid," Paul Dorfman of the Energy Institute, University College London (UCL), one of the signatories of the letter sent on Monday, told Reuters.

The other 20 signatories include other academics, Green politicians and heads of renewable energy firms and associations.

Austrian energy company EVN did not sign the letter, but a spokesman told Reuters subsidies led to market distortions, adding: "This applies especially to subsidies for nuclear plants."

An EDF-led consortium plans to build two Areva-designed 1,650-megawatt European Pressurised Water Reactors that will produce about 7 percent of Britain's electricity needs and will operate for 60 years.

EDF's Chinese partners, China General Nuclear Corporation (CGN) and China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), will take a combined 30 to 40 percent stake in the consortium. Areva will take 10 percent.

(Additional reporting by Geert de Clercq in Paris and Angelika Gruber in Vienna,; editing by Jason Neely and Larry King)