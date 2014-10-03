* European Commissioners expected to vote on Oct. 8
* Britain has not been forced to make big changes
* Critics predict legal protest if decision approved
By Barbara Lewis and Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Oct 3 A landmark deal to use British
taxpayers' money to build a 16 billion pound ($25.6 billion)
nuclear power station has triggered opposition from a quarter of
EU policy-makers, who want to overturn approval from the top
European regulator, EU sources said.
The European Commission, the EU executive, said last month
it would approve the British scheme involving French utility EDF
, confirming a Reuters report.
A copy of the draft decision seen by Reuters shows the
Commission has accepted the plan with some changes that would
ensure the British government and British taxpayer would get a
bigger share of any profits and EDF a smaller take.
The project at Hinkley Point, southwest England, is central
to Britain's goal to replace a fifth of its ageing nuclear power
and coal plants over the coming decade, while France sees it as
a major export contract that will boost its nuclear industry.
But critics say it breaches EU law over when government
funding is allowed, and representatives of the renewable
industry have threatened to bring legal action against the
Commission if the Hinkley Point plan is approved.
An internal meeting of senior Commission staff on Monday
will examine the decision, and the college of 28 Commissioners
including President Jose Manuel Barroso is expected to hold a
closed-door vote on Wednesday.
Five separate sources, speaking on condition of anonymity,
said seven Commissioners opposed approval of the Hinkley Point
funding, and although that would not be enough to block it, it
was an unusually high level of opposition.
One source said the number could rise, because there are
still a few days left before the vote, and predicted a delay.
"They should make more effort to accommodate objections,"
one of the sources said, referring to the department of
Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia, which has managed the
case.
COMPETITION DISTORTIONS 'MINIMUM NECESSARY'
A copy of the Commission decision seen by Reuters said any
competition distortions were being "kept to the minimum
necessary and are offset by the positive effects of the
measures".
It shows that Britain would be allowed to offer EDF a
guaranteed power price of 92.50 pounds per megawatt-hour for 35
years, more than twice the current market rate.
One source said that under the changes following
negotiations with Britain, the high strike price was offset by
"a gain-share mechanism" that allows Britain a bigger share of
any profits made by EDF from the first cent through the whole
life of the plant.
EDF, meanwhile, would be compensated if a new government
decided to phase out nuclear power in Britain, the document
showed.
The case is a benchmark for EU member states on both sides
of the debate as EU countries such as Germany phase out nuclear
and seek to replace it with renewable power, while nations such
as Poland, like Britain, favour nuclear.
Britain says the funding is essential because the EU carbon
market has collapsed to levels far too weak to engineer a shift
away from carbon-intensive fuel to carbon-free generation.
Britain classes nuclear as well as renewable power as
carbon-free, although opponents of nuclear say it cannot be
regarded as an environmental solution because it creates
radioactive nuclear waste.
They also say there is no justification for funding an
expensive and mature technology, when subsidies are being taken
away for renewable energy, which is becoming more and more
commercially competitive.
"They are rolling out the red carpet for nuclear and waving
a red card for renewables," Claude Turmes, a Luxembourg member
of the Green party in the European Parliament, told Reuters.
European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia is
scheduled to leave office at the end of October, and sources
said he felt he could not leave the Hinkley Point decision for
his successor.
Environmental campaigners say he had no right to leave his
successor to tackle the aftermath of a hasty conclusion.
"If the deal is approved, the outgoing Commission will be
leaving Brussels in a getaway car after the heist of the
century," said Andrea Carta, EU legal adviser to campaign group
Greenpeace. "Taxpayers would be left paying for one of the most
expensive power stations in the world."
(1 US dollar = 0.6262 British pound)
