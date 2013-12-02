BRUSSELS Dec 2 European Union regulators are likely to open an investigation into British plans to finance a new nuclear plant to be built by French energy company EDF , the EU state aid chief said on Monday.

"Two to three weeks ago we received notification from the UK," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told a Brussels conference.

"We are starting to analyse what is in the British proposal. Probably we will open a formal investigation because many people are asking the same question as you do," he said when asked whether the British proposal for 35 years of a guaranteed price was too long under the terms of EU rules on state aid.