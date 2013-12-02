* Formal EU investigations can take years
* Commission working on revision of state aid guidelines
* Almunia also confirms German investigation to go ahead
By Barbara Lewis and Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Dec 2 EU regulators are likely to open
a formal investigation into whether Britain's offer of state
guarantees, to help finance a nuclear plant to be built by
France's EDF, conform with the bloc's rules, its
competition commissioner said on Monday.
Britain in October signed a deal with EDF to build a nuclear
plant at Hinkley Point in southwest England and became the first
European country to offer a guaranteed power price over 35 years
for a new nuclear project.
"Two to three weeks ago we received notification from the
UK," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told a Brussels
conference organised by Eurelectric, which represents the EU
electricity industry.
"We are starting to analyse what is in the British proposal.
Probably we will open a formal investigation because many people
are asking the same question as you do," he said when asked
whether the British proposal for 35 years of a guaranteed energy
price was too long under the terms of EU rules on state aid.
Britain has said it is confident it will get clearance, but
a formal European Commission probe could take years, throwing
uncertainty over the nation's plans.
"I have no reason to believe the Commission will block it,"
British Energy Minister Michael Fallon said at a conference in
London on Monday when asked about his confidence in a positive
outcome of the Commission's state aid probe.
The Commission is revising its state aid guidelines and is
expected to finalise the rules for 2014-2020 next year.
It has said they will not specifically include nuclear
energy, dealing another blow to Britain's hopes of early
certainty. Instead, each project will be assessed on its own
merits.
The general trend will be to enforce a phase-out of overly
generous subsidies for renewable energy or anything else that
distorts the market, while cross-border links and efforts to
complete a single energy market across the 28 EU member states
will be encouraged.
Almunia also confirmed on Monday that he would launch before
Christmas a formal investigation into German waivers of
renewable energy surcharges for some of its intensive energy
users, which the Commission suspects may be unfair.
"We will open an investigation into the Geman exemption
before Christmas," Almunia said. He said the probe would go
ahead despite the new German coalition government's plan to
revise its legislation.