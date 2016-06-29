LONDON, June 29 A project to build two new
nuclear reactors at EDF Energy's Hinkley Point site in Britain
will not be influenced by the outcome of Britain's vote last
week to leave the European Union, energy minister Andrea Leadsom
told lawmakers on Wednesday.
"I don't believe the Austrian challenge to Hinkley has any
merit ... and I do not believe (the project) will be influenced
by the results of the referendum," Leadsom told an energy and
climate change committee hearing.
Austria has launched legal action against the European
Commission over its backing of UK plans for the development of
the Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant.
Leadsom also said she did not believe anything would change
for UK energy policy following last week's vote and that nothing
should change for interconnectors with the EU, which are run by
companies who have commercial agreements.
