PARIS, June 29 Only a narrow majority of French people think Britain's decision to leave the European Union is bad for the bloc, but two thirds of them consider that EU leaders are not up to the task of dealing with Brexit, an opinion poll showed on Wednesday.

Some 48 percent of the French think it's a "good thing" for the European Union that Britain decided to leave the bloc, while 52 percent said it was a "bad thing", according to the Elabe poll for BFM TV.

The poll also showed the French were not inclined to follow Britain's example and hold a vote on their EU membership. Some 55 percent did not want a referendum on the subject, while 45 percent wanted one.

Among those in favour of a French referendum, only 26 percent of respondents said they "absolutely" wanted one, while 19 percent "somewhat" wanted one.

However, 67 percent of those polled said EU leaders were not up to the task of dealing with the fallout from Brexit. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Leigh Thomas)