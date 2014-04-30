LONDON, April 30 The British government said it
was prepared to fight on against a financial transaction tax
planned by several euro zone countries if it felt the tax would
hurt its interests.
Earlier on Wednesday, the European Union's top court ruled
against an initial challenge by Britain to the introduction of
the tax.
"The government is determined to continue to ensure that the
interests of countries outside of the single currency but inside
the single market are properly protected as the euro area
continues to integrate, including with any proposal for a
financial transactions tax," a Treasury spokesman said.
The spokesman said London - home to Europe's biggest
financial centre - filed the challenge in order to be able to
take further legal action in the future if needed.
"We risked not being able to do that if we had not made this
challenge now," he said in a statement.
(Writing by William Schomberg)