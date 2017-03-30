BERLIN, March 30 German Foreign Minister Sigmar
Gabriel said on Thursday that negotiations about Britain's exit
from the European Union would be tough before getting easier.
"The Brexit negotiations with the United Kingdom that the
European Union will lead for us won't be easy - some people know
the saying that ... things will get difficult before they get
easier again - that applies to these talks," said Gabriel.
He also said he expected Brexit negotiations to start from
the end of May and stressed that he wanted Germany to remain
friends with Britain.
"We must stay friends ... maybe apart from when we are on
the football pitch."
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Michelle Martin)