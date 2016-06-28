Brazil's Bradesco sees loan book growth, lower provisions this year
* Banco Bradesco SA , Brazil's No. 2 private-sector bank by assets, announced on Thursday the following operating estimates for this year:
BERLIN, June 28 A prolonged stalemate over how to deal with Britain's historic vote to leave the European Union would be costly, a German foreign ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.
He warned of the risks of an impasse "because uncertainty has a price in political, economic and financial terms," said the spokesman, adding that some people think those in Britain who campaigned for a Brexit do not now seem to have a clear plan. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Michelle Martin)
* Banco Bradesco SA , Brazil's No. 2 private-sector bank by assets, announced on Thursday the following operating estimates for this year:
LONDON, Feb 2 European shares fell on Thursday after disappointing company updates, with Denmark's Novo Nordisk leading the market down and Finnish retailer Kesko weakening on lower-than-expected sales.
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr