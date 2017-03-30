UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BERLIN, March 30 Britain's finance minister Philip Hammond is to visit his German counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble in Berlin on Thursday, a day after the British government formally started the process of leaving the European Union, a German ministry spokeswoman said.
No news conference is planned. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts