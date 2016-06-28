BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings reported NAV of $18.15 per share as of Jan. 31
* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for January 2017
LISBON, June 28 Britain's vote to leave the European Union has made a deadline on Thursday for potential bidders to sign up for the planned sale of Portugal's Novo Banco too tight, CEO of Millennium bcp said on Tuesday.
Millennium bcp, Portugal's second-largest bank, has said it might be interested in buying Novo Banco - the "good bank" successor to Banco Espirito Santo which had to be rescued by the state in 2014.
"The deadline for Novo Banco is Thursday, the day after tomorrow. It's a tight deadline and also with the Brexit announced over the weekend it is not an ideal date," Nuno Amado told reporters.
The Bank of Portugal relaunched the Novo Banco sale this year after a first attempt failed in 2015 due to low bids. The central bank had no immediate comment on whether the deadline for expressing formal interest could be postponed.
Financial sector sources linked to the process said that aside from Millennium bcp, its local rival Banco BPI, Spain's Santander, U.S. fund Apollo and another two international funds have requested access to Novo Banco's books in preparations for its sale.
Millennium bcp shares, which have been hit by concerns about the lender's capital ratios and its appetite for Novo Banco, plumbed record lows on Friday after the British referendum. They were up 4 percent on Tuesday. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip. Editing by Jane Merriman)
Feb 1 UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is in talks to buy baby-food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka, Feb 2 China signed a deal with Sri Lanka late last year to further develop the strategic port of Hambantota and build a huge industrial zone nearby, a key part of Beijing's ambitions to create a modern-day "Silk Road" across Asia.