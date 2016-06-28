LISBON, June 28 Britain's vote to leave the European Union has made a deadline on Thursday for potential bidders to sign up for the planned sale of Portugal's Novo Banco too tight, CEO of Millennium bcp said on Tuesday.

Millennium bcp, Portugal's second-largest bank, has said it might be interested in buying Novo Banco - the "good bank" successor to Banco Espirito Santo which had to be rescued by the state in 2014.

"The deadline for Novo Banco is Thursday, the day after tomorrow. It's a tight deadline and also with the Brexit announced over the weekend it is not an ideal date," Nuno Amado told reporters.

The Bank of Portugal relaunched the Novo Banco sale this year after a first attempt failed in 2015 due to low bids. The central bank had no immediate comment on whether the deadline for expressing formal interest could be postponed.

Financial sector sources linked to the process said that aside from Millennium bcp, its local rival Banco BPI, Spain's Santander, U.S. fund Apollo and another two international funds have requested access to Novo Banco's books in preparations for its sale.

Millennium bcp shares, which have been hit by concerns about the lender's capital ratios and its appetite for Novo Banco, plumbed record lows on Friday after the British referendum. They were up 4 percent on Tuesday. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip. Editing by Jane Merriman)