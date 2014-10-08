BRUSSELS Oct 8 European Union regulators
approved on Wednesday Britain's proposed 16-billion-pound (25.68
billion US dollar) nuclear power station to be built by French
utility EDF, two sources said.
The European Commission met earlier on Wednesday, with the
27 other commissioners set to vote on European Competition
Commissioner Joaquin Almunia's decision to clear the British
plan.
"Yes, it's agreed, they voted in favour, the vote was very
tight," said one source on condition of anonymity.
The project at Hinkley Point, southwest England, is part of
Britain's strategy to replace a fifth of its ageing nuclear
power and coal plants, and a major export contract for France.
Almunia will announce the decision at a news conference at
1030 GMT.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Foo Yun Chee)