* Approves a guaranteed price for power produced
* Precedent for other European nuclear funding deals
* Opponents see guarantee as state aid
* Austria has threatened legal action
(Adds comment from French economy minister)
By Barbara Lewis and Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Oct 8 A British plan to guarantee the
price of power from its first new nuclear project in decades won
European Union backing in a landmark ruling on Wednesday that
now faces legal challenges.
Seen as market-distorting state aid by opponents, the price
guarantee was approved in a 16-to-5 vote with one abstention in
a tense meeting of the College of Commissioners, sources told
Reuters. Not all 28 members were present.
The ruling clears the way for the 16-billion-pound ($26
billion) Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in southwest
England to be operated by French utility EDF.
Britain pressed hard for approval, arguing that replacing
its ageing nuclear reactors was vital to meeting its
environmental goals.
The British government helped to secure the deal by agreeing
to a lower subsidy and a smaller share of windfall profits for
EDF, the European Commission said.
The case serves as a precedent for countries such as the
Czech Republic, Lithuania and Poland that have sought guidance
on the level of state aid allowed.
The Commission, the EU executive, has never before approved
state aid for a new nuclear plant.
"We have concluded that a market failure exists. Without
support, this investment would not take place," Competition
Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told reporters.
Austria, which has ruled out the use of nuclear power in its
own energy mix, plans to submit a legal challenge against the
Commission's decision.
A group of academics, energy associations and corporations,
led by UK-based academic Paul Dorfman, also intends to challenge
the decision at the European Court of Justice.
Claude Turmes, Luxembourg Green Member of the European
Parliament, deemed the decision "the most outrageous EU
Commission decision of the last 15 years. It is economic
nonsense."
INDUSTRY BACKING
EDF will receive a guaranteed power price of 92.50
pounds($148.64) per megawatt-hour for 35 years, more than twice
the current market rate, once the plant begins operations in
2023.
The Commission said British authorities had agreed to cut
the subsidy by more than 1 billion pounds and that Britain's
share of any windfall profits over the plant's lifetime would
amount to billions of pounds.
The British government said further discussions with EDF
were needed over full terms of the guaranteed power price
contract and project financing.
"This decision shows the European Commission agrees that
this is a good deal for consumers and enables us now to proceed
to the next stage," said British Energy Secretary Edward Davey,
adding new nuclear plants would help reduce household bills.
EDF said before it commits to the project it must still sign
agreements with financial partners set to include China General
Nuclear Corporation, China National Nuclear Corporation and
French reactor builder Areva.
Britain relies on nuclear power for around a fifth of its
yearly electricity output but needs to replace ageing reactors.
"Today's announcement will be welcomed not only by those
involved in the Hinkley Point C project but also by the many
other companies that are looking to invest in nuclear energy in
the UK and more broadly in Europe," said Jonathan Cobb, senior
adviser at the World Nuclear Association.
Analysts called it a boost for an industry in the doldrums
since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan and for
France's state-controlled Areva, which will deliver two
1,600-megawatt EPR pressurised water reactors for the plant.
"This decision bears witness to the competitiveness of
Areva's EPR technology, its answer to the highest safety
requirements and its ability to conquer export markets," French
Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said in a statement.
Horizon Nuclear Power, a subsidiary of Japan's Hitachi Ltd
which plans to build a nuclear plant at Wylfa in Wales,
also welcomed the decision. That project will also face an EU
review once terms are agreed with the British government.
Czech firm CEZ has also watched the British deal
with interest as it looks to expand its own Temelin nuclear
power station.
"One argument was that it would never go through because it
is public support. Now, though, Brussels approved it for the
British. It is always good when someone big clears the way for
you," CEZ Chief Executive Daniel Benes told the Hospodarske
Noviny newspaper last month after the EU gave initial backing to
the plan.
($1 = 0.6223 British pound)
(Additional reporting by Karolin Schaps in London, Geert de
Clercq and Natalie Huet in Paris; editing by Jason Neely)