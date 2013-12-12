UPDATE 2-Shell sells Canadian oil sands, ties bonuses to emissions cuts
* Ties 10 pct of directors' bonuses to emissions management (Adds Marathon Oil details)
* Investigation to focus on length, value, loan
* Uncertain how long process will take
By Foo Yun Chee and Karolin Schaps
BRUSSELS/LONDON, Dec 12 The European Commission will open an investigation next week into planned British support for a new nuclear power plant, two people familiar with the matter said, in a precedent-setting case for future nuclear funding in Europe.
Britain has offered EDF a price guarantee lasting 35 years on power from a plant which the French utility plans to build in southwest England.
The European Commission's competition directorate will investigate three main points: the length of the contract, the value of the agreed minimum electricity price and a government loan guarantee, one of the sources said.
"Britain says this (assistance) is necessary because it's a nuclear project," the source said.
Britain is the first European member state to request approval for government support for nuclear power. The Commission's decision in the matter will determine how other states regulate nuclear support in future.
The Czech Republic is also debating whether to guarantee a minimum power price for state-owned utility CEZ to help it expand its Temelin nuclear plant.
The British government in October agreed commercial terms with EDF for the firm to build a nuclear plant at Hinkley Point expected to cost 16 billion pounds.
One hurdle that remains before EDF makes a final investment decision is the Commission's state aid approval.
A ruling by the directorate against such support would threaten the British government's long-term energy and environmental plans which call for nuclear power.
Another possibility is the directorate could call for modification of the government's planned support, involving the guaranteed price or the contract's length.
It is uncertain how long the process will take because it is without precedent.
"I have no reason to believe the Commission will block it," British Energy Minister Michael Fallon said at a conference in London earlier this month.
In October the Commission ruled out including a reference to nuclear power in pending revised state aid rules in an indication the British request could be difficult.
Brussels-based lawyers have questioned whether Britain's nuclear support scheme falls under current EU state aid guidelines.
* Ties 10 pct of directors' bonuses to emissions management (Adds Marathon Oil details)
NEW YORK, March 9 Crude oil extended a slump amid record U.S. stockpiles on Thursday, helping push down equity markets as energy stocks slid, while bets the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week weighed on gold and industrial metals.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 9 Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr said on Thursday the Canadian government remains positive about the future of oil sands after Royal Dutch Shell sold its oil sands assets to Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.