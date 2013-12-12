* Investigation to focus on length, value, loan

* Uncertain how long process will take

By Foo Yun Chee and Karolin Schaps

BRUSSELS/LONDON, Dec 12 The European Commission will open an investigation next week into planned British support for a new nuclear power plant, two people familiar with the matter said, in a precedent-setting case for future nuclear funding in Europe.

Britain has offered EDF a price guarantee lasting 35 years on power from a plant which the French utility plans to build in southwest England.

The European Commission's competition directorate will investigate three main points: the length of the contract, the value of the agreed minimum electricity price and a government loan guarantee, one of the sources said.

"Britain says this (assistance) is necessary because it's a nuclear project," the source said.

Britain is the first European member state to request approval for government support for nuclear power. The Commission's decision in the matter will determine how other states regulate nuclear support in future.

The Czech Republic is also debating whether to guarantee a minimum power price for state-owned utility CEZ to help it expand its Temelin nuclear plant.

The British government in October agreed commercial terms with EDF for the firm to build a nuclear plant at Hinkley Point expected to cost 16 billion pounds.

One hurdle that remains before EDF makes a final investment decision is the Commission's state aid approval.

A ruling by the directorate against such support would threaten the British government's long-term energy and environmental plans which call for nuclear power.

Another possibility is the directorate could call for modification of the government's planned support, involving the guaranteed price or the contract's length.

It is uncertain how long the process will take because it is without precedent.

"I have no reason to believe the Commission will block it," British Energy Minister Michael Fallon said at a conference in London earlier this month.

In October the Commission ruled out including a reference to nuclear power in pending revised state aid rules in an indication the British request could be difficult.

Brussels-based lawyers have questioned whether Britain's nuclear support scheme falls under current EU state aid guidelines.