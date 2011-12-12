BRIEF-UOL Group updates in relation to acquisition of Raintree Gardens
* STB ordered inter alia that all units in development be sold collectively to UVDP
BRUSSELS Dec 12 EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Monday he regretted a British decision not to join the new EU fiscal agreement at a summit last week and said Britain should be at the centre of Europe, not on the sidelines.
"I regret very much that the United Kingdom was not willing to join the new fiscal compact; I regret it as much for the sake of Europe and its crisis response, as for the sake of British citizens and their perspectives," Rehn told a news briefing.
"We want a strong and constructive Britain in Europe and we want Britain to be at the centre of Europe and not on the sidelines.
"If this move was intended to prevent bankers and financial corporations of the City from being regulated, that's not going to happen. We must all draw the lessons from the ongoing crisis and help to solve it and this goes for the financial sector as well." (Reporting by Robin Emmott, writing by David Brunnstrom; editing by Rex Merrifield)
LONDON, Feb 9 UK-based fund manager Ashmore Group posted an above-forecast 32 percent rise in first-half core profits on Thursday, following strong investment returns in emerging markets and sending its shares to the top of the FTSE mid-cap index.
* Says its shares to resume trade on Feb 10 after biggest shareholder's share transfer plan