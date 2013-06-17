* EU ambassadors confirm deal on MiFID rules
* States to open talks with European Parliament on final
deal
* Britain wins safeguard on location of market infrastrucure
By Huw Jones
LONDON, June 17 Britain won backing from its
European Union partners on Monday to prevent parts of its
financial services sector potentially having to relocate to the
euro zone.
Britain is already taking the European Central Bank to the
bloc's highest court for its policy of requiring clearing houses
which help process a significant amount of euro-denominated
transactions to be based in the single currency area.
London-based LCH.Clearnet is a major clearer for
instruments denominated in euros.
On Monday, EU ambassadors formally endorsed a preliminary
deal they reached last Thursday on updating the bloc's MiFID
securities trading rules to take into account advances in
technology and lessons from the financial crisis.
Britain, as part of agreeing to that deal, called for a new
clause to be inserted and this was backed by ambassadors at
Monday's meeting.
The clause, shown on a document obtained by Reuters, says no
action taken by any regulator or the European Securities and
Markets Authority (ESMA) should discriminate against any member
state as a venue for the provision of investment services and
activities in any currency.
EU finance ministers are set to rubberstamp the MiFID deal
on Friday, opening the way for negotiations with the European
Parliament on a final text to take effect in 2014 or later.
Ambassadors agreed that Britain's clause could be revisited
during those negotiations following concerns expressed by
countries such as France.
The deal marks a coup for Ireland in the final two weeks of
its presidency, after the draft law was bogged down in
disagreements for nearly two years.