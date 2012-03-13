BRUSSELS, March 13 EU competition
regulators are set to approve Britain's 20-billion-pound
guarantee scheme to back loans to small- and medium-sized firms
that will cut their borrowing costs and help boost the economy,
a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Britain's finance minister, Chancellor of the Exchequer
George Osborne, unveiled the proposal in November last year as
banks cut back on giving credit in the wake of the financial
crisis.
"Approval from the European Commission is imminent and could
come in the next few days," said the person, who declined to be
identified because of the sensitivity of the issue.
