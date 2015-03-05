LONDON, March 5 Better growth will be key to
winning more support for the European Union in Britain, a top EU
official said on Thursday.
The EU has launched an initiative to boost funding for
companies from markets in a bid to lift growth, a move some UK
policymakers hope will also help persuade Britain to stay in the
28-member bloc.
Prime Minister David Cameron has promised to renegotiate
Britain's ties with the EU ahead of a membership referendum by
the end of 2017 if his Conservative Party wins a national
election in May.
But Frans Timmermans, First Vice President of the European
Commission, said new policies like the capital markets union
alone won't be enough to keep Britain in the EU.
"If it creates more growth, I am sure it will help, but
indirectly and not in a sense that having these plans will
help," Timmermans told Reuters during a visit to London.
"People are much too down to earth in the UK to be convinced
just by announcing measures, they want results and I can't blame
them frankly," Timmermans added.
Critics have said the capital markets union project could
take years to bear fruit and lacks detail, but Timmermans said
it was about "substance and not propaganda".
As the EU executive's "better regulation" tzar, he has
already withdrawn 70 pieces of planned EU legislation. He said
another batch of rules would be withdrawn in an announcement due
later this year.
He has written to all commissioners, asking each of them to
come up with suggested rules that could be scrapped.
"I want all areas to be targeted...I want them to give me
three issues where we could potentially withdraw legislation,"
Timmermans said.
