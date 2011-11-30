BRUSSELS Nov 30 Britain is open to allowing changes to the European Union's treaty if it can help the euro zone resolve its debt crisis, Britain's employment minister said on Wednesday, potentially removing a hurdle to closer integration in the currency bloc.

"We think there needs to be rapid progress towards dealing with the euro zone problems. If treaty change is the means to that end, then we would recognise that as a necessity," Chris Grayling, employment and welfare minister in the coalition government, told Reuters during a visit to Brussels.

Asked if British demands for EU powers to be repatriated to London in return for treaty change would drag out the process of negotiating changes to the treaty, Grayling said: "I would hope that all of this could get resolved quite quickly."

Germany and France are pushing for changes to the EU's fundamental law to be made quickly so that stricter budget measures can be imposed on the 17 euro zone countries.

One concern has been that Britain could stand in the way of treaty changes, making it impossible to get agreement among all 27 EU countries for alterations to the Lisbon Treaty. (Reporting By Robin Emmott; editing by Luke Baker)