BRUSSELS Nov 30 Britain is open to
allowing changes to the European Union's treaty if it can help
the euro zone resolve its debt crisis, Britain's employment
minister said on Wednesday, potentially removing a hurdle to
closer integration in the currency bloc.
"We think there needs to be rapid progress towards dealing
with the euro zone problems. If treaty change is the means to
that end, then we would recognise that as a necessity," Chris
Grayling, employment and welfare minister in the coalition
government, told Reuters during a visit to Brussels.
Asked if British demands for EU powers to be repatriated to
London in return for treaty change would drag out the process of
negotiating changes to the treaty, Grayling said: "I would hope
that all of this could get resolved quite quickly."
Germany and France are pushing for changes to the EU's
fundamental law to be made quickly so that stricter budget
measures can be imposed on the 17 euro zone countries.
One concern has been that Britain could stand in the way of
treaty changes, making it impossible to get agreement among all
27 EU countries for alterations to the Lisbon Treaty.
