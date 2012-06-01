By Claire Davenport
| BRUSSELS, June 1
BRUSSELS, June 1 The European Commission said on
Friday it was consulting on how best to revamp state aid rules
to regulate the use of public funds in speeding up the roll-out
of high speed networks.
As networks attempt to move from slower copper networks to
high speed fibre, private investments have been slow and the
European Commission wants to encourage the use of public funds
to alleviate the burden - while addressing competition concerns.
The companies owning the traditional copper infrastructure
say there is not enough interest in expensive fibre-based
broadband yet, especially in sparsely populated areas, to
justify the investment.
In earlier EU regulations, the public and private sector
were encouraged to share the investment risk in regions where
returns could be low.
The Commission's stated aim is to ensure that all Europeans
have Internet speeds of above 30 Mbps and that by 2020, more
than 50 percent of households subscribe to connections above 100
Mbps.
This is the second time the European Commission has launched
such a consultation. The guidelines must be reviewed every three
years.
"The proposed changes aim to ensure that state aid policy in
the broadband sector focuses on facilitating well-designed aid
targeted at market failures and objectives of common European
interest, streamlining rules and taking faster decisions," the
Commission said in a statement.
It set a deadline of Sept. 3 for comments, adding that it
aimed to adopt definitive broadband guidelines in December.
(Reporting By Claire Davenport; editing by Rex Merrifield)