PARIS Oct 6 The European Commission is likely
to reject France's 2015 budget draft at the end of October and
ask for a new one that would better meet Paris' deficit
reduction obligations under European Union rules, several euro
zone officials said.
It would be the first time the EU executive arm exercises
its power to demand changes to a national budget draft under new
prerogatives that EU countries granted the Commission in 2013.
The Commission is also likely to step up the disciplinary
procedure against France to the last stage before sanctions,
while at the same time granting Paris the extra two years it
wants to bring down its budget shortfall to within EU limits,
the officials said.
(Writing by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Paul Taylor)