BRUSSELS, June 28 Britain's exit from the
European Union and new challenges the bloc is facing will force
changes to the way it collects and spends its joint budget, the
European Commission said on Wednesday, outlining five potential
scenarios.
"The gap in EU finances arising from the United Kingdom’s
withdrawal and from the financing needs of new priorities need
to be clearly acknowledged," the Commission said in a reflection
paper that will be discussed by governments this year.
"In the future, migration management, internal and external
security, external border control, the fight against terrorism
and defence will need to be budgeted ... alongside continuing
investment to support stability and sustainable development in
our partner countries," it said.
In a clear reference to Poland, one of the biggest
beneficiaries of the EU budget and also the only country against
which the Commission has opened a procedure over the rule of
law, the paper said:
"There have been new suggestions in the public debate to
link the disbursement of EU budget funds to the state of the
rule of law in Member States," it said.
Poland has been ignoring the Commission's recommendations
under the rule of law procedure, which call on the
nationalist-minded government to respect the independence of the
judiciary, media and civil rights, raising concern of other EU
governments.
"Respect for the rule of law is important for European
citizens, but also for business initiative, innovation and
investment, which will flourish most where the legal and
institutional framework adheres fully to the common values of
the Union," the Commission said.
"There is hence a clear relationship between the rule of law
and an efficient implementation of the private and public
investments supported by the EU budget," the paper said.
