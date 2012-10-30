* Cypriot proposal seeks to trim 1 trillion euro budget plan
* Regional development funds would be cut most
* Compromise plan draws fire from both sides in spending
debate
* No new proposal on future of contested British rebate
By Charlie Dunmore and Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, Oct 30 A compromise proposal on the
European Union's long-term budget, cutting more than 50 billion
euros ($64.5 billion) from the original blueprint, ran into a
crossfire of criticism on Tuesday from governments on both sides
of the spending debate.
The plan by the EU's Cypriot presidency, sent to capitals
late on Monday, recommended the deepest cuts to infrastructure
spending in the poorest member states to reduce the total bill,
with a less drastic reduction in farm subsidies.
The document will form the basis of negotiations to seek a
deal on the seven-year budget for 2014-2020 in time for what
promises to be a marathon summit of EU leaders on Nov. 22-23.
But it angered both richer Western states keen to minimise
their contributions as they struggle to reduce national debt in
the shadow of the euro zone crisis, and Eastern newcomers who
rely heavily on EU funds for their future economic development.
"In times of austerity, the EU budget must not grow. We need
to cut three or four times as much as in this proposal to
stabilise member states' contributions," said Swedish Minister
for EU Affairs Birgitta Ohlsson. Stockholm is a net contributor.
"No deal will be possible on the basis of cuts of only 50
billion euro," she added.
Sweden, Germany and Britain have demanded cuts of 100-200
billion euros to the European Commission's proposed 1 trillion
euro total, slightly more than 1 percent of the 27-nation bloc's
gross domestic product. By contrast national government spending
accounts for between 40 and 56 percent of member states' GDP.
A diplomat from Poland, biggest net recipient of EU funds,
criticised Cyprus for concentrating solely on wielding the axe.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he had warned
Britain, which seeks the deepest cut in spending, that if there
was no deal, the current EU budget would remain in force
provisionally with two percent added each year for inflation.
"We will try to persuade the British that a compromise would
be cheaper for the UK," Tusk told reporters in Warsaw. "We will
be looking for smart compromises. Here in Poland we will need to
see what is beneficial for us and acceptable to others."
Cyprus, which holds the bloc's rotating six-month
presidency, said the cuts outlined so far were just a start and
deeper reductions would be needed to reach a final deal.
"Further reductions will require even bigger trade-offs and
the need to prioritise between policies and programmes," it
said.
As part of its proposal, Cyprus trimmed a further 58 billion
euros of spending in areas such as nuclear fusion research and
crisis response that the Commission had kept off the main
budget, moving some of it back onto the EU's books.
REBATE DEBATE
The compromise cuts the EU's seven-year regional development
budget by about 12.5 billion euros compared with the
Commission's original plan.
By contrast, spending on agricultural subsidies, of which
France, Italy and Germany are the biggest beneficiaries, would
only fall by about 5 billion euros under the compromise. Direct
payments to farmers would total more than 277 billion euros over
seven years.
About three-quarters of the current budget is spent on farm
subsidies (40 percent) and airports, motorways, bridges, rail
tracks and other infrastructure projects (35 percent).
Sweden, which alongside Britain, Denmark and the Netherlands
has long called for a lower share of EU spending for farmers,
criticised the balance of cuts proposed by Cyprus.
"It is unacceptable that the common agriculture policy is
protected from cuts," said Ohlsson. "Nearly 40 percent of the EU
budget is still earmarked for the CAP - a sector employing 5 per
cent of the labour force and contributing only 1.5 per cent to
EU GDP."
As expected, the proposal made no firm recommendation on the
fate of Britain's multi-billion euro annual budget rebate, won
by Margaret Thatcher in 1984, or related refunds subsequently
granted to Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Austria.
"This was beyond our authority. It is up to our leaders to
agree on the way forward on this issue," a Cypriot presidency
source said.
The issue is likely to be one of the flashpoints when EU
diplomats begin talks on the compromise on Wednesday, trying to
lay the groundwork for a summit agreement in November.
Complicating matters, Danish Prime Minister Helle
Thorning-Schmidt threatened last week to veto the EU budget
unless Denmark too gets a 1 billion crown ($173 million) rebate
on its contribution to Brussels.
"Denmark should not pay for rich EU countries' rebates. That
is why we must also get a rebate and I think we will get that,"
she told Denmark's parliament.
British Prime Minister David Cameron has also threatened a
veto unless London, which has demanded a freeze in EU spending
in real terms, achieves its objective.
"It's going to be difficult to reach agreement," Cameron's
spokesman told reporters.
"We're going into that negotiation with good intentions. We
want to reach a deal but it needs to be a deal that we find
acceptable and that's in our country's interests."
Italy and France could also demand rebates if Britain's is
maintained.
"Italy and France are the biggest contributors to the
British rebate. We cannot rule out asking for our own rebate,"
said an Italian diplomat who spoke on condition of anonymity.