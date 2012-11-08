* Anglo-German talks fail to produce compromise
* Diplomat says positions may converge ahead of summit talks
* Deal to cut EU staff, pay could win British support
By Charlie Dunmore
BRUSSELS, Nov 8 EU negotiators remain hopeful of
a deal later this month on the bloc's next long-term budget,
despite differences of opinion between Germany, Britain and
other major financial contributors.
Talks on Wednesday between German Chancellor Angela Merkel
and British Prime Minister David Cameron failed to produce a
compromise on the budget plan, worth a proposed 1 trillion euros
($1.28 trillion) between 2014-2020.
While both countries want to cut the spending blueprint
proposed by the European Commission, London is pushing for a
deeper reduction than Berlin by insisting on a real terms budget
freeze.
"There is still an important distance between Britain and
Germany on the overall figure, but I don't rule out some
convergence before the summit," said one EU diplomat involved in
the negotiations, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Hopes of a deal at the November summit - which could drag on
for three days - appeared to recede last week when Cameron was
defeated by opposition lawmakers and rebels in hos own party who
voted for a real terms cut in EU spending.
The government had already threatened to veto any summit
deal that went against Britain's national interests, and the
parliamentary setback appeared to further restrict Cameron's
room for manoeuvre at the talks.
"People will now know that we are serious when we talk about
the need for a spending freeze," one British government official
said.
While many governments share Britain's desire to limit their
contributions to Europe, Cameron could find himself isolated at
the summit if he is unwilling to look for a compromise.
"Everyone wants Britain to be a part of the EU, but the
question is whether we will pay any price to keep them with us,
which is something Cameron needs to consider," said another EU
diplomat who also insisted on anonymity.
"Does he have the political capital necessary to keep saying
no, no to the budget, no to banking union?"
EU SALARIES
One element that experts say could play a decisive role in
winning Britain over is a deal to further limit EU
administrative expenditure.
While only a fraction of the total budget is spent on
officials' salaries and pensions, the perception that EU civil
servants are immune to the deep public sector cuts imposed by
national governments has fuelled resentment.
At the last EU summit in October, Cameron said that 16
percent of the Commission's 30,000 employees earned over 100,000
euros per year.
"What we've done in Britain, we have cracked down on central
administration, the costs of Whitehall, on the numbers of people
employed to release money for things that are more important,
and we need to see in the budget proposals that sort of rigorous
approach," he told reporters.
But governments face opposition from the Commission - which
says the 5 percent reduction in EU staff it proposed for the
next budget period is sufficient - and civil servants
themselves.
Thousands of EU officials went on strike on Thursday to
protest against the prospect of deeper pay and staffing cuts as
part of any government deal on the budget.
Sylvie Jacobs, the head of the largest union of EU officials
the Union Syndicale Federale, said the strikers accepted that
the cuts already proposed were necessary, but that governments
should not go further in search of extra savings.
"What we contest in the Commission proposal is not to make
economies as such, because we can't live in a bubble, we know
what's going on around us in Europe, so we're quite aware that
everybody has to comply to some extent to an austerity policy,"
she told Reuters.
"But some member states have proposed cuts which are so
drastic that we feel there will no longer be a Europe left, or
at least not the Europe that we came to work for."
Asked how their strike would be viewed in Greece, where the
parliament approved a fresh round of austerity cuts on
Wednesday, one EU official protesting outside the Commission
headquarters in Brussels said: "Just because they have problems,
it doesn't mean that we can't fight for our rights."