* Lawmakers shun talks in row over extra cash for 2012

* Impasse could force EU executive to redraw 2013 budget

BRUSSELS Nov 13 The European Parliament said it would boycott talks with EU governments to finalise the bloc's budget for 2013 in a row over an extra 9-billion-euro spending request for this year.

Negotiators from both sides had been due to meet later on Tuesday to try to reach a deal before a midnight deadline, after a first round of talks foundered on the parliament's refusal to discuss the 2013 budget before agreement on the extra funds.

"[European Parliament] negotiators will not attend the meeting with Council on the budget 2013 scheduled for tonight, because there is no agreement among the member states about a supplementary budget for the current year," European Parliament President Martin Schulz said in a statement.

The only way the talks could go ahead would be if EU governments came up with a "constructive proposal" at the last minute to address the funding shortfall for this year, a parliamentary source said.

The European Commission - backed by the parliament - says the extra money is needed to avoid cutting off EU funds for education, infrastructure and research projects.

The row has also held up 670 million euros in EU aid for the Italian region of Emilia Romagna, which was hit by earthquakes earlier this year. Governments insist they will honour their pledge, despite a lack of agreement on how to pay for it.

If no deal is reached on the 2013 budget before the midnight deadline, the Commission will be forced to draft a new budget proposal in a final bid for a deal before the end of the year.

The Commission and parliament are demanding a budget of 138 billion euros ($175 billion) in 2013, representing a way-above-inflation 6.8 percent rise from this year's level. Most national governments want to limit any increase to 2.8 percent.