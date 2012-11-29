* EU negotiators seek 6 bln euros extra for 2012, vs 9 bln
first request
* Deal would set 2013 budget at 133 bln euros
* Most funding goes to farm subsidies and infrastructure
projects
* Tentative deal needs approval from member states and
European Parliament
BRUSSELS, Nov 29 European Union negotiators
agreed provisionally on Thursday to fix the bloc's spending at
nearly 133 billion euros in 2013, as part of a deal that adds 6
billion euros to spending this year.
The agreement - which must now be approved by EU governments
and the European Parliament - ensures stable funding for EU
programmes next year.
It also guarantees the continuation of several employment,
education and research programmes this year that had been
threatened with cancellation because of a funding gap.
"There was an agreement on the draft package for the 2013
budget that will be submitted to the European Council and
Parliament in the coming days," a spokesman for the European
Commission said in a statement.
But one EU official warned that the approval of governments
and lawmakers was far from guaranteed.
"I'm not sure that everyone is going to be happy with this
package, particularly among some MEPs," said the official,
speaking on condition of anonymity.
A successful conclusion to the 2013 budget row would
allow governments and officials to focus on the far thornier
subject of the bloc's next long-term budget, for 2014-2020.
EU leaders failed to reach a deal on that 1 trillion euro
($1.29 trillion) budget at a summit in Brussels last week, and
are expected to try again early next year.
As part of Thursday's deal, EU payments next year will be
limited to a maximum of 132.84 billion euros ($171.49 billion).
That would have represented an increase of 2.9 percent compared
with this year - far below the rise of 6.8 percent demanded by
the European Parliament and the executive Commission, and only a
small real increase after inflation is taken into account.
But the extra 6 billion euros agreed for this year means
that spending in 2012 will now amount to 135 billion euros - the
highest level ever - and as a result, the budget will actually
fall by 1.6 percent next year.
During previous rounds of talks, the Commission had insisted
that an extra 9 billion euros was needed to fill the 2012
funding shortfall. But at Thursday's meeting, the EU's executive
said it could forgo some of the extra funds while it checked
whether all the conditions for payment had been met.
About three-quarters of the EU's annual budget is spent on
farm subsidies and funding for new motorways, bridges and other
public infrastructure projects in poorer eastern and southern
European member countries.