BRUSSELS, Nov 29 European Union negotiators agreed provisionally on Thursday to fix the bloc's spending at nearly 133 billion euros in 2013, as part of a deal that adds 6 billion euros to spending this year.

The agreement - which must now be approved by EU governments and the European Parliament - ensures stable funding for EU programmes next year.

It also guarantees the continuation of several employment, education and research programmes this year that had been threatened with cancellation because of a funding gap.

"There was an agreement on the draft package for the 2013 budget that will be submitted to the European Council and Parliament in the coming days," a spokesman for the European Commission said in a statement.

But one EU official warned that the approval of governments and lawmakers was far from guaranteed.

"I'm not sure that everyone is going to be happy with this package, particularly among some MEPs," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A successful conclusion to the 2013 budget row would allow governments and officials to focus on the far thornier subject of the bloc's next long-term budget, for 2014-2020.

EU leaders failed to reach a deal on that 1 trillion euro ($1.29 trillion) budget at a summit in Brussels last week, and are expected to try again early next year.

As part of Thursday's deal, EU payments next year will be limited to a maximum of 132.84 billion euros ($171.49 billion). That would have represented an increase of 2.9 percent compared with this year - far below the rise of 6.8 percent demanded by the European Parliament and the executive Commission, and only a small real increase after inflation is taken into account.

But the extra 6 billion euros agreed for this year means that spending in 2012 will now amount to 135 billion euros - the highest level ever - and as a result, the budget will actually fall by 1.6 percent next year.

During previous rounds of talks, the Commission had insisted that an extra 9 billion euros was needed to fill the 2012 funding shortfall. But at Thursday's meeting, the EU's executive said it could forgo some of the extra funds while it checked whether all the conditions for payment had been met.

About three-quarters of the EU's annual budget is spent on farm subsidies and funding for new motorways, bridges and other public infrastructure projects in poorer eastern and southern European member countries.