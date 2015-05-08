BRUSSELS May 8 EU finance ministers will debate
on Tuesday whether the European Commission softened the bloc's
budget rules too far through the back door by giving governments
leeway on deficit reduction in return for planned reforms before
they are implemented.
Under the European Union's Stability and Growth Pact, states
have to cut the public deficit by 0.5 percent of gross domestic
product a year in structural terms until they reach balance or a
surplus. If they don't, they face EU disciplinary action.
The cuts may be smaller if governments implement "major
structural reforms which have direct long-term positive
budgetary effects, including by raising potential sustainable
growth, and therefore a verifiable impact on the long-term
sustainability of public finances".
An interpretation of the rules agreed by EU ministers and
the Commission in a 2012 code of conduct and revised last year
clarifies that "only adopted reforms should be considered".
The words "implement" and "adopted" are key, since the legal
services of the council of EU finance ministers and the
Commission seem to understand them differently.
With states like France and Italy desperate to ease
austerity and spur economic growth, the Commission issued its
own interpretation in January, aiming to give countries as much
room for fiscal manoeuvre as possible.
"Implementation" could mean a "medium-term structural reform
plan which is comprehensive and detailed and includes well
specified measures and credible timelines for their adoption and
delivery," the EU's executive arm said.
Fiscal hawks saw this interpretation as tailored for Paris,
which at the time risked being fined for failing repeatedly to
meet deficit cutting targets set by EU ministers.
In March, France was given two more years to bring down its
deficit below the EU ceiling of 3 percent of GDP, the third
extension in six years, based only on promises of more vigorous
reforms, with little new legislation enacted.
Lawyers for the council of EU finance ministers, asked to
give their opinion, said the Commission interpretation went too
far and that to earn leniency, reforms must be adopted "through
provisions of binding force, whether legislative or not".
"A plan announcing upcoming reforms, as a simple
manifestation of political intentions or wishes, would therefore
not fulfil the requirements," the council's legal service said
in a internal opinion dated April 7.
The Commission said it was aware of the opinion but its own
lawyers were clear that its interpretation was legal, noting
that ministers had welcomed its communication at the time.
It would continue to apply its own interpretation, and if
finance ministers disagreed, they had the power to overturn a
Commission proposal if enough of them voted against it.
A Latvian EU presidency official said ministers would
discuss possible legal adjustments to the code of conduct at
their breakfast on Tuesday.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Paul Taylor)