BRUSSELS May 12 European Union finance
ministers and the European Commission will agree this year on a
new interpretation of EU budget rules to establish how much
leeway countries can have in meeting those rules, EU officials
said.
The interpretation of the rules - called the Code of Conduct
- needs to be updated because the Commission and EU governments
differ on when governments can get more time to reduce their
budget deficits.
"The ministers agreed that work on an updated Code of
Conduct should be done by the end of the year by the Economic
and Financial Committee," a spokesman for the Latvian Presidency
of the European Union said on Tuesday.
With states like France and Italy desperate to ease
austerity and spur economic growth, the Commission issued its
own interpretation in January. It aimed to give countries as
much room for fiscal manoeuvre as possible.
The rules say more time for deficit reduction can be granted
only if a country "implements" or "adopts" major structural
reforms that improve its public finances in the longer run. The
Commission said just having detailed plans would be enough.
Fiscal hawks saw this interpretation as tailored for Paris,
which at the time risked being fined for failing repeatedly to
meet deficit-cutting targets set by EU ministers.
In March, France was given two more years to cut its deficit
below the EU ceiling of 3 percent of GDP, the third extension in
six years. In exchange, Paris merely promised more vigorous
reforms. Little new legislation was enacted.
Lawyers for the council of EU finance ministers, asked to
give their opinion, said the Commission interpretation went too
far. To earn leniency, the council said, reforms must be adopted
"through provisions of binding force, whether legislative or
not".
The ministers did not discuss the legal opinion in detail on
Tuesday. Their deputies in the Economic and Financial Committee
will do so over the coming months.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, who earlier this
year supported giving France more time for deficit cuts on
promises of reforms alone, now said he shared the views of the
council legal services that the Commission view went too far.
"I was sure anyway that the rules are what they are, and now
I feel encouraged that the legal service confirmed our position.
Not surprisingly," Schaeuble told reporters after the
ministerial meeting.
The Commission said it was aware of the council legal
opinion, but its own lawyers thought its interpretation was
legal. It noted that ministers had welcomed its communication on
the room for manoeuvre at the time.
