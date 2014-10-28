VIENNA Oct 28 Austria aims to avoid being put on the European Commission's budget watch list by offering a detailed explanation of why its 2015 deficit is higher than expected, top government officials said on Tuesday.

The defiant tone from Vienna came after France and Italy unveiled plans on Monday to trim their deficits more than previously planned in last-minute pitches to get clemency from the Commission on their 2015 budgets.

Austria has sent two letters to Brussels already to provide details of its finances, Economy Minister Reinhold Mitterlehner told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

"We have entered a process of explanation and negotiation with the Commission," Mitterlehner, who is also vice chancellor, said.

"We will...try to show we are within the plan and believe that by acting this way we won't have a deficit procedure from the Commission at the end of this demonstration."

The Commission has asked Austria to justify the lack of structural consolidation in its 2015 budget even though European Union budget rules require a cut in the structural deficit of a minimum of 0.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

Austria's 2015 budget - already approved by parliament - has the deficit staying at 1 percent of economic output when adjusted for one-off items and business cycle fluctuations.

Austria last week renewed its pledge to have a structurally balanced budget in 2016, Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said on Friday, citing "intensive talks" with government colleagues over more steps it may take in 2015.

Austria has said that the same rules on budget deficits have to apply across the European Union, but that governments, despite belt-tightening measures, have to be able to invest to spur lacklustre growth in the region.

The European Commission had only in June ended disciplinary budget action against six European Union countries including Austria that had violated rules on excessive deficits. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla and Michael Shields Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)