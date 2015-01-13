BRUSSELS Jan 13 The European Commission said on
Tuesday that public investment and structural reforms could win
some leeway for countries breaking EU budget rules, reducing the
likelihood of tough penalties on France or Italy.
The Commission's interpretation of the rules is a balancing
act between retaining the confidence of financial markets and
responding to EU leaders who want to use whatever flexibility
there is in the rules to help boost meagre economic growth.
The rules, called the Stability and Growth Pact, underpin
the euro by preventing excessive borrowing by governments. They
set the maximum budget deficit at 3 percent of GDP and debt at
60 percent of GDP -- anything above is considered excessive.
The Commission, as the guardian of EU law, has to make sure
EU governments, and those sharing the euro in particular, play
by the rules. It can start legal steps, that can end in fines,
against governments which borrow too much.
France, the second biggest economy using the euro, has been
running a budget deficit well above the 3 percent limit for
years and, having done little to reduce it despite promises of
change, could now be facing a fine of up to 4.2 billion euros.
The Commission will decide if Paris should be fined in early
March. Italy, even though its deficit is smaller than 3 percent,
has a very large and rising public debt and could face
disciplinary action for not reducing it.
Rome also does not want to reduce its deficit towards
balance as fast as EU rules say.
Both countries have called for more time to consolidate
public finances, arguing that harsh steps now would only make
matters worse for their economies -- contracting in the case of
Italy and barely growing in the case of France.
In response Commission published on Tuesday a report,
spelling out what leeway EU countries can count on when the EU
executive arm assesses their fiscal efforts.
"We are providing an interpretation of the Stability and
Growth Pact, we are not changing or amending any of the rules of
the Pact," Valdis Dombrovskis, Commission vice-president for the
euro told Reuters in an interview.
"We are looking how in the Stab Pact we can best promote
structural reforms and investment and how to look at the
economic situation in the member states."
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)