* Structural reforms, investment give more time for deficit
cuts
* Consolidation more in sync with business cycle
* France can apply for more time to cut deficit with
detailed reform plans
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, Jan 13 The European Commission said on
Tuesday that public investment and structural reforms could win
some leeway for countries breaking EU budget rules, reducing the
likelihood of tough penalties on France or Italy.
The commission's interpretation of the rules is a balancing
act between retaining financial markets' confidence and
responding to EU leaders who want to use whatever flexibility
there is in the rules to boost meagre economic growth.
France has been running a budget deficit above the EU's 3
percent of GDP limit for years despite promises of change and
could be facing a fine in March.
Italy, even though its deficit is smaller than 3 percent,
has a large public debt and could face disciplinary action for
not reducing it. Rome also does not want to cut its deficit as
fast as EU rules say.
Both countries say harsh fiscal steps now would only make
matters worse for their economies -- contracting in the case of
Italy and barely growing in the case of France.
In response, the commission spelled out what leeway EU
countries can count on when it assesses their fiscal efforts.
Normally, EU countries should cut deficits by 0.5 percent of
GDP a year until they reach balance. But Italy wants to freeze
the structural deficit at around 0.8-1.0 percent until 2016.
The commission now offers Rome a way out. If Italy started
reforms that would eventually improve its public finances, it
might be allowed not to make the annual reduction at all.
The same temporary exemption from the annual deficit cut
could be granted if it makes investments to improve finances.
It also said it would make the size of the annual deficit
cuts conditional on what shape the economy is in, rather than
stick to a one-size-fits-all 0.5 percent a year.
CONSOLIDATION IN SYNC WITH BUSINESS CYCLE
When the economy is in bad shape and the output gap is
bigger than -1.5 percent of GDP, the deficit cut can be smaller.
Italy's output gap in 2014 was -4.5 percent and is to be
-3.4 percent this year, according to the commission, which would
make it eligible for no deficit cuts at all.
"If a country is in more difficult economic times, it can
make a smaller fiscal effort," Valdis Dombrovskis, commission
vice-president for the euro told Reuters.
If a country was in recession or the output gap was more
than -4.0 percent, no deficit cuts would be required. If the
output gap was between 1.5 and -1.5 percent, 0.5 percent would
apply.
The deficit leeway offered by structural reforms and
investment cannot be lumped together and neither allows a
country to exceed the 3 percent deficit limit. Both options
apply only to those who have deficits below 3 percent.
"So for Italy the room for manoeuvre is limited, but there
is some," Dombrovskis said.
France cannot make use of these options because its deficit
is excessive above 3 percent. But, the commission said, Paris
can apply for more time to cut its excessive deficit if it
presents a detailed and credible plan of structural reforms.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)