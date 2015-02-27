(Corrects with updated numbers from the French finance
ministry)
* France given until end-2017 to bring its budget deficit
down
* Commission believes quicker pace of cuts will help
BRUSSELS, Feb 27 The European Commission, which
polices EU countries' budgets, urged France on Friday to reduce
its deficit at a slightly faster rate than foreseen by Paris to
meet EU budgetary rules by 2017.
According to a Commission proposal to be adopted by EU
governments, Brussels believes Paris should cut the budget
deficit to 4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) by the end
of this year, not the 4.1 percent level now targeted by the
French government.
To reach a deficit of 2.8 percent of economic output by the
end of 2017, which is the goal of the European Commission, the
EU executive wants to see a deficit of 3.4 percent next year,
not 3.6 percent as set out by Paris.
The Commission believes a quicker pace of deficit reduction
will help France bring down its "structural deficit", which
measures imbalances between income and spending regardless of
the economic cycle and highlights the persistence of budget
problems.
The Commission will recommend to EU finance ministers at
their next meeting in March that they accept a 0.5-percent
structural deficit cut this year for France and ask Paris to
present a major new reform plan in April.
Earlier this week, the European Commission gave France until
2017 to bring its deficit below the EU limit of 3 percent of
GDP, sparing Paris a fine and giving it a new grace period after
it missed a second deadline to put its finances in order.
Despite its leading role in the EU, France has failed to
guide the way in bringing budgets back into line after the euro
zone's debt crisis, missing goals to cut its deficit. President
Francois Hollande's government has argued against a German-led
austerity strategy at a time of high unemployment.
But Berlin, the European Commission and some economists
believe higher deficits pose a risk to the economy because they
are financed by borrowing, which in turn swells a country's debt
and drags on economic output or makes it vulnerable in a crisis.
