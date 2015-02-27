* France given until end-2017 to narrow budget gap
* Commission believes quicker pace of cuts will help
* Sapin says France will respect its commitments
(Adds Sapin comment)
BRUSSELS, Feb 27 The European Commission, which
polices the budgets of EU countries, urged France on Friday to
reduce its deficit at a slightly faster rate than foreseen by
Paris to meet the bloc's budgetary rules by 2017.
According to a Commission proposal to be adopted by EU
governments, Brussels believes Paris should trim the budget
deficit to 4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) by the end
of this year, not the 4.1 percent level now targeted by the
French government.
Asked about the 4 percent recommendation for 2015, French
Finance Minister Michel Sapin said France's budget plans were
converging with the Commission recommendations.
"We will wait for the final results of 2014 ... but I have
no worries about respecting this difficult target, as long as we
stick to our plans and respect our commitments," Sapin said
during a visit to Slovenia.
For France to reach a deficit of 2.8 percent of economic
output by the end of 2017, which is the goal of the European
Commission, the EU executive wants to see a deficit of 3.4
percent next year, not 3.6 percent as set out by Paris.
The Commission believes a quicker reduction will help France
bring down its "structural deficit", which measures imbalances
between income and spending regardless of the economic cycle and
highlights the persistence of budget problems.
The Commission will recommend to EU finance ministers at
their next meeting in March that they accept a 0.5-percent
structural deficit cut this year for France and ask Paris to
present a major new reform plan in April.
Earlier this week, the Commission gave France until 2017 to
bring its deficit below the EU limit of 3 percent of GDP,
sparing Paris a fine and giving it a new grace period after it
missed a second deadline to put its finances in order.
Despite its leading role in the EU, France has failed to
guide the way in bringing budgets back into line since the euro
zone's debt crisis, missing goals to cut its deficit. President
Francois Hollande's Socialist government has argued against a
German-led austerity strategy at a time of high unemployment.
But Germany, the European Commission and some economists
believe higher deficits pose a risk to the economy because they
are financed by borrowing, which in turn swells a country's debt
and drags on economic output or makes it vulnerable in a crisis.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott, Jean-Baptiste Vey and Zoran
Radosavljevic; Writing by Robin Emmott and Geert De Clercq;
Editing by Mark Heinrich)