* After provisional EU acceptance, 2015 budget challenged
* EU officials say serious about risk of fine for Paris
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, Nov 19 EU officials are considering
fining France for failing to cut its budget deficit, although
the euro zone's second biggest economy, a driving force in the
creation of the shared currency, could yet be spared the
unprecedented punishment.
Just three weeks ago, Paris appeared to be virtually off the
hook when the European Commission passed up the opportunity to
demand immediate changes in its 2015 budget after France, like
Italy, made some tweaks to an initial draft.
But before Monday's deadline for the Commission to give its
final opinion on member states' budgets, several EU officials
have made clear to Reuters that fining the French - in theory as
much as $5 billion - remains a serious option, punishing Paris
now for failing to meet previously set targets.
Discussions continue on ways to avoid a move that might fuel
growing anti-EU sentiment in France - a trend that Germany, the
bloc's dominant economy, is keen to counter while nonetheless
defending EU rules.
Yet officials at the European Union executive in Brussels
are wrestling with legal texts that limit their scope to
overlook France's persistent failure to meet targets - as well
as with protests from smaller states that have suffered under EU
bailout terms and who say the rules will lose credibility if
Paris is able to flout them.
"If the disciplinary procedure has to be stepped up because
of no effective action on the part of France, it would mean a
fine, according to the rules," said one senior EU official with
direct knowledge of the state of discussions.
"It could still go either way," said another.
A decision on a fine could come next week or the week after
that, after the Commission announces its assessments of euro
zone countries' draft 2015 budgets on Monday, EU officials said.
A third EU official portrayed a state of brinkmanship: "The
Commission is being very tough but how far they'll go, I'm not
sure," he said, suggesting talk of a fine was meant to wring
concessions from Paris. "That's the game being played and it
hasn't yet played itself out."
A fine of up to 0.2 percent of national income is possible.
France was granted two extra years by EU finance ministers last
June to bring its deficit below a 3-percent EU limit after
missing an end-2013 deadline. France has now said it will miss
the 2015 deadline too.
Any fine might well be much smaller than the maximum
possible - not least because a big fine would only make French
public finances worse.
(Additional reporting by Paul Taylor in Paris; Editing by
Alastair Macdonald/Ruth Pitchford)