(Adds letters from governments, details, news conference)
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS Nov 28 The European Commission
postponed until March its decisions on whether the 2015 budgets
of France, Italy and Belgium break EU rules, saying it needed
more information to be sure.
Available data indicates that the Commission could slap a
fine of up to 4.2 billion euros ($5.2 billion) on France for
falling well short of its deficit-cutting obligations and put
Italy and Belgium under a disciplinary process over their debt.
The Commission assesses draft national budgets of the euro
zone countries under powers it gained last year to ensure that
draft plans are in line with EU agreements.
It agreed to postpone its judgments on the three countries'
fiscal policies for another three months after each sent letters
pledging reforms and further consolidation if necessary.
This will also allow the EU executive to use final 2014 data
in its assessment, rather than approximations, and see if the
pledged reforms are indeed being implemented.
EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici warned
however the three should not waste time.
"We did not want to take precipitous decisions that might
have been disputed once the final data became known," he told a
news conference.
"We wanted to give ourselves the time to listen and adjust
our approach. This was important both politically and
economically. But we have to be clear - the time available must
not be lost. During this time we must make progress," he said.
The French letter contained reform plans with dates of
planned votes on them in the French parliament, Moscovici said.
The Commission also said the budgets of Spain, Malta,
Austria and Portugal risked breaking EU laws, but it did not set
a review date, just a call for steps to stay within the rules.
The budgets of Estonia, Latvia, Slovenia and Finland were
found to be broadly in line with the rules and those of Germany,
Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Slovakia fully in line.
France is in the firing line because it has already missed
one extended deadline to cut its budget deficit and has said it
will miss another.
"The Draft Budgetary Plan of France is at risk of
non-compliance with the provisions of the Stability and Growth
Pact (SGP)," the Commission said in a statement.
"The Commission therefore invites the authorities to take
the necessary measures ... to ensure that the 2015 budget will
be compliant with the SGP," it said.
France is already under an EU disciplinary procedure and
would face a fine if the Commission decided in March it had not
taken the steps that a Council of EU finance ministers asked for
in June 2013.
Valdis Dombrovskis, Commission Vice President for the euro,
told the news conference this option was still open, but the
Commission would first look at French progress in promised
reforms.
"The information available so far indicates that France has
not taken effective action for 2014 at this stage," the
Commission said.
(1 US dollar = 0.8010 euro)
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop
and Andrew Roche)