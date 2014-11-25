BRUSSELS Nov 25 The European Commission ruled on Tuesday that liquidity measures granted by Bulgaria to First Investment Bank (FIB) in response to a bank run earlier this year were in line with EU rules on state aid.

Bulgaria granted the support to FIB, the country's third-biggest lender, in the form of a state deposit when it was hit by the bank run in June. Bulgaria has since applied for an extension of that deposit by up to 18 months.

The Commission said in a statement that the liquidity support was linked to the crisis in Bulgaria in June and July and was not linked to structural problems at the bank.

"Full repayment of the deposit now could destabilise both the bank and the Bulgarian financial system," it said. (1 US dollar = 1.5726 Bulgarian lev) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Adrian Croft)