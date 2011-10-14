* Industry lobby group urges EU leaders to end indecision over crisis

BRUSSELS, Oct 14 The head of one of Europe's biggest business lobby groups has warned of the risk of fallout from losses on Greek debt, while urging EU leaders to end indecision and deliver a comprehensive response to the crisis when they meet later this month.

"We are talking more and more about a voluntary haircut," said Juergen Thumann, president of BusinessEurope, commenting on losses that owners of Greek bonds are set to shoulder.

"We have to be extremely careful that we don't start a domino effect... that when we start with the first country others are following," he told journalists.

Thumann said EU leaders had a "historical" opportunity when they meet on Oct. 23 to deliver their answer to a crisis caused by runaway bank lending and heavy government debts, but cautioned them to deal carefully with any Greek default.

"We know there is a danger and a high risk," said the German businessman. "We are walking on very thin ice when it comes to the banking system. We have to make sure that we hold everything together and under control."

Thumann's remarks underline the nervousness in industry ahead of the EU summit, which could decide to push for heavier losses on owners of Greek bonds than those agreed earlier, as well as outline a plan to strengthen banks.

"They have done too little, too late," Thumann said, reflecting disappointment with what many see as Europe's sluggish response to the crisis. "Hopefully, this time it will not be too little, too late."

BusinessEurope has sent a letter to the leaders outlining the concerns of business and calling for support for the region's banks.

"Firstly, and above all, safeguarding the euro is an absolute must. EU leaders can make an immediate difference by committing to support efforts to recapitalise banks," Thumann said in the letter.

At the news conference he added: "We need a solid banking system for the real economy."

BusinessEurope, which includes groups such as the Confederation of British Industry, is one of the EU's "social partners" and represents industry in meetings with the European Union executive held before EU summits. (Reporting by John O'Donnell)