Rome moves to shield Italy Inc from corporate raiders
ROME, Feb 8 Italy's government is concerned about the vulnerability of its companies to foreign takeover, particularly those it considers of national importance, and is moving to defend them.
BRUSSELS Dec 7 The European Union is stepping up efforts to make it easier for small companies to access finance from venture capital firms with a proposal to standardise rules applying to such investors, the bloc's executive said on Wednesday.
The European Commission said its proposal for a new law would make it easier for venture capitalists to raise funds for start-ups by standardising their legal status across the EU.
In doing this, the EU's executive said it would reduce the regulatory hurdles across different countries for venture capital funds seeking to attract capital.
"In order to support the most promising start-ups, venture capital funds must become bigger and more diversified in their investments," Michel Barnier, the EU official in charge of financial regulation said in a statement.
"Today's proposals will help develop this emerging market."
The European Union's executive Commission writes the first draft of EU law, which then goes to the European Parliament and to member governments for consideration. (Reporting by John O'Donnell; editing by Rex Merrifield)
ROME, Feb 8 Italy's government is concerned about the vulnerability of its companies to foreign takeover, particularly those it considers of national importance, and is moving to defend them.
SAO PAULO, Feb 8 The Brazilian government is considering cutting annual licensing fees to companies building and operating future infrastructure projects to offset the impact of sudden currency fluctuations that may hamper their long-term financial planning, newspaper Valor Econômico said on Wednesday.
Feb 8 U.S. health insurer Humana Inc on Wednesday put off providing a 2017 financial outlook as it reviews the court ruling against its planned $34 billion sale to Aetna Inc and said it had cut its Obamacare rolls.