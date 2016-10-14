VIENNA Oct 14 Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern said on Friday his Social Democratic Party's leadership had authorised his government to back a trade pact between the European Union and Canada on certain conditions, apparently removing an obstacle to the deal.

Kern, who took over as head of Austria's centrist coalition government in May, raised objections to the deal in August when it was all but finalised, arguing that elements could lead to a watering down of food, employment and other standards, and could give foreign companies leverage over governments.

Kern said his party's conditions included those in a ruling by Germany's Constitutional Court on Thursday. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Louise Ireland)