VIENNA Oct 14 Austrian Chancellor Christian
Kern said on Friday his Social Democratic Party's leadership had
authorised his government to back a trade pact between the
European Union and Canada on certain conditions, apparently
removing an obstacle to the deal.
Kern, who took over as head of Austria's centrist coalition
government in May, raised objections to the deal in August when
it was all but finalised, arguing that elements could lead to a
watering down of food, employment and other standards, and could
give foreign companies leverage over governments.
Kern said his party's conditions included those in a ruling
by Germany's Constitutional Court on Thursday.
