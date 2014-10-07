* Canada lobbied fiercely against previous proposal
* Policy includes method for distinguishing various fuels
* Member states still have to debate the plan
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Oct 7 The European Commission on
Tuesday proposed scrapping a mandatory requirement to label tar
sands oil as highly polluting after years of industry
opposition.
The new proposal abandons one obstacle to Canada shipping
crude from tar sands to Europe and is likely to draw strong
criticism from environmental campaigners and Green politicians.
It is suggested in a revised draft law on how refiners
report the carbon intensity of the fuel they supply.
The debate about labelling tar sands, also known as oil
sands, dates back to 2009 when EU member states approved
legislation with the aim of cutting greenhouse gases from
transport fuel sold in Europe by 6 percent by 2020, but failed
to agree how to implement it.
In 2011, the Commission, the European Union executive,
agreed tar sands should be given a carbon value a fifth higher
than for conventional oil, but member states could not agree and
the Commission has been reconsidering the proposal ever since.
Confirming a draft seen by Reuters earlier this year, the
proposal released on Tuesday only requires refiners to report an
average of the feedstock used. They do not have to single out
tar sands.
It retains, however, a method for calculating the carbon
intensity of different fuel types over their life-cycle.
"It is no secret that our initial proposal could not go
through due to resistance faced in some member states," Climate
Commissioner Connie Hedegaard said in a statement.
"However, the Commission is today giving this another push,
to try and ensure that in the future, there will be a
methodology and thus an incentive to choose less polluting fuels
over more polluting ones like, for example, oil sands."
Oil sands crude, being exploited by the major oil firms,
such as BP Royal Dutch Shell and ExxonMobil
, costs more to produce than conventional crude and uses
more energy, water and emits more carbon over its life-cycle.
Found in clay-like sands, it has to be dug up in open-pit
mines with massive shovels, or blasted with steam and pumped to
the surface, before oil can be extracted.
The revised proposal still has to be debated by member
states through a fast-track procedure meant to take less than
two months and it also needs a sign off from the European
Parliament.
Meanwhile, a summit of EU leaders this month is expected to
decide in outline on a new set of 2030 climate and energy goals
to follow on from the 2020 targets.
They include a proposed 40 percent cut in greenhouse gas
emissions, compared with a 2020 goal to cut emissions by 20
percent versus 1990 levels. The six percent 2020 transport
target is meant to contribute to the overall 20 percent
emissions goal.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)