* Canada sits on world's third largest oil reserves
* Canada says dispute won't hold up EU trade talks
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, May 8 Canada threatened on Wednesday
to take the European Union to the World Trade Organisation over
its plans to label Canadian oil sands as dirty, but promised not
to delay a bilateral trade pact.
The issue has overshadowed relations as Canada and the EU
try to deepen economic ties through a trade deal that could
generate $28 billion a year in new business and commerce.
Canadian Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver, on a
week-long lobbying trip to Europe, accused the EU of breaking
international trade rules and discriminating against Canadian
exports.
"We are going to take whatever action we need to, and we may
well go to the WTO," Oliver told a news conference. "We will
defend our interests vigorously."
The WTO has the power to order the EU to change its rules if
they are found to be unfair, but the process is lengthy.
Canada's oil sands are the world's third largest crude
reserves, but most are in the form of tar sands. Extraction from
the clay-like deposits takes more energy than pumping
conventional oil and results in higher carbon emissions.
The European Commission has proposed labelling oil from tar
sands as "highly polluting" to help implement an EU goal to cut
the carbon intensity of its transport fuels by 6 percent by
2020.
The Commission denies that it is singling out Canadian oil
as its proposal also defines other unconventional sources of oil
as carbon-intensive.
Asked whether the trade deal could be signed even if the EU
goes ahead with its fuel labelling, Oliver said: "Yes ... These
issues are entirely separate."
He said Canada did not intend to use the issue as a
bargaining chip.
Talks on a free trade deal began in 2009 and are in the last
stage, diplomats say, but have stumbled over a series of issues.
Canada, which is anxious to find new markets for its oil and
gas outside the United States, argues that Europe should embrace
it as a stable, reliable energy producer.
Yet many in the environment lobby say long-term investment
in new heavy crude infrastructure and development would badly
undermine attempts to limit climate change.
Twelve climate scientists and energy experts said in a
letter to Oliver this week that Canadian policy was delaying the
transition to an economy that was less reliant on carbon.
"We are at a critical moment," the group, among them
academics from Harvard in the United States, and from British
Columbia and Queen's universities in Canada, wrote in the
letter, seen by Reuters. "The responsibility for preventing
dangerous climate change rests with today's policymakers."
A report on Wednesday indicated the European Commission's
tar sands proposal would shift investment towards lower-carbon
oil sources and could save up to 19 million tonnes of carbon
dioxide per year - equivalent to removing 7 million cars from
Europe's roads.
(Additional reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)