BRIEF-Moody's says pound drop from brexit will shake UK airlines
* pound drop from Brexit will shake UK airlines; airports can withstand short term impact
BERLIN, June 30 The German parliament will be asked to vote on an EU-Canada trade deal, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, appearing to contradict European Commission plans for a simple approval procedure.
"It is, however, a highly political agreement, which will be widely discussed," Merkel said during a news conference with leaders from Bosnia and Herzegovina, adding that the Bundestag lower house of parliament will have a say before the government would decide on any ratification of the agreement.
The European Commission will on July 5 propose that the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) would be an "EU-only" agreement. This would mean it would be adopted if backed by representatives of member states and by the European Parliament. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editng by Michael Nienaber)
* pound drop from Brexit will shake UK airlines; airports can withstand short term impact
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australian new vehicle sales edged higher in January, maintaining the momentum of last year's record pace as buyers continued to flock to sport utility vehicles.
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Asian stocks got off to a tentative start on Friday, as investors await the outcome of a key U.S. monthly jobs report that will set the tone for the Federal Reserve's policy outlook and as China's markets reopen after a week-long break.