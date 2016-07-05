UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRUSSELS, July 5 The European Union's trade agreement with Canada should be approved by all national parliaments, the European Commission said on Tuesday, a decision aimed at deflecting accusations that such deals are secretive and only benefit big companies.
"I have looked at the legal arguments and I have listened to heads of state or government and to national parliaments," Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said in a statement.
The Commission said it hopes the trade deal, which took some five years to negotiate, could be signed in October. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources