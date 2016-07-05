BRUSSELS, July 5 The European Union's trade agreement with Canada should be approved by all national parliaments, the European Commission said on Tuesday, a decision aimed at deflecting accusations that such deals are secretive and only benefit big companies.

"I have looked at the legal arguments and I have listened to heads of state or government and to national parliaments," Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said in a statement.

The Commission said it hopes the trade deal, which took some five years to negotiate, could be signed in October. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)